The Witcher: Path of Destiny it’s the new one board game based on the famous franchise, created in collaboration with CD Projekt RED: it will be produced through a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound which will start on October 9th and end on November 7th.

Characterized by a very multifaceted strategic gameplayPath of Destiny will allow you to take on the role of the various Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to face new adventures within the narrative universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Behind the project, which was officially presented with the image you find below, there is the talented man Lukasz Wozniakformer author of The Witcher: Old World, Valhalla and The Titans.