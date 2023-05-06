Geneva (Union)

An international coalition of Arab and European human rights organizations, at an international symposium held in Geneva, shed light on the UAE’s leadership and pioneering experience in the field of human rights, praising the state’s keenness to guarantee all economic, social, cultural and environmental rights for all in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.

The coalition, which represents 53 international organizations, reviewed the size of the great efforts made by the UAE in order to enhance fulfillment and respect for the package of rights and freedoms in the country, at the fore of which are the qualitative efforts and initiatives to ensure the full and fair enjoyment of civil and political rights, according to the newspaper «Europe Today» on Wednesday. Past, in addition to many other European and international newspapers.

The coalition organized the symposium at the Swiss Press Club, under the title: “Challenges of Leadership and Future Foresight of the Human Rights Situation in the Emirates”, in the framework of reviewing the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of human rights, and before the UAE submitted its national report on the state of human rights in the country, according to the Universal Periodic Review mechanism. at the United Nations next week.

A number of international experts, specialists and academics in various fields concerned with human rights participated in the symposium. It was also attended by many specialists and those interested in the situation of human rights in the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to journalists, academics, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and a group of postgraduate students at universities and scientific and educational institutes in Geneva. She was invited to attend the symposium and interact with it, in a way that enhances international openness to the UAE’s experience and leadership in the field of human rights.

During the symposium, which was moderated by Dr. Christine Merry, Executive Director of the “Coalition for Freedom of Conscience”, I learned about the importance of the symposium in light of the important international experience that the UAE represents in strengthening the position and achieving leadership in many aspects related to human rights, and interacting with the major challenges that States confront them in order to strengthen their leadership, develop their national mechanisms, and maximize their international efforts on human rights.

At the beginning of the symposium, Dr. José Paulo Martins Casaca, former member of the European Parliament, founder and executive director of the South Asian Democratic Forum, praising the experience and efforts of the UAE and its leadership in achieving climate justice and protecting the environment and climate.

Kasaka touched on the global leadership represented by the UAE strategy in the field of climate protection and its initiatives concerned with protecting the environment and achieving zero neutrality, stressing the importance of the UAE hosting the Climate Summit COP 28, and what it represents in addition to the efforts and leadership of the UAE in the field of promoting climate justice despite the issues of change. The climate is one of the great challenges for the UAE and many major and developed countries at the same time.

For her part, Dr. Minal Masalmi, President of the European Association for the Defense of Freedoms, reviewed the great efforts made by the UAE in order to enhance fulfillment and respect for the package of rights and freedoms in the country, which comes at the forefront of the qualitative efforts and initiatives to ensure the full and fair enjoyment of civil and political rights, and what it is keen on The UAE must ensure economic, social, cultural and environmental rights for all in a fair manner and without discrimination.

She highlighted the UAE’s constant endeavor to develop and enhance the enjoyment of specific rights, such as the right to education, health, social care, the rights of children and the elderly, women’s rights and environmental rights, in which the UAE is keen to strengthen its leadership, in addition to facing all the challenges that the UAE faces in order to enhance its respect and commitment to values. and lofty humanitarian principles.

Dr. Masalmi touched on the UAE’s interest in strengthening national mechanisms and strategies concerned with human rights, which ensure harmonization between collective and individual rights in the country, in addition to the UAE’s interest in promoting freedom of opinion and expression, combating human trafficking, and combating violence, extremism and terrorism.

Masalami praised, in particular, the development of the legislative and institutional structure of the UAE throughout its journey related to rights and freedoms, which is based on an approach that takes into account the values ​​and principles established by the Constitution and enshrined in international legislation, which was strengthened by its partnership with the international community by its membership in the Human Rights Council.

In her paper, Masalami referred to the care, care and respect for human rights and freedoms that people enjoy in the Emirates, which made it at the forefront of countries in the world in many international institutions. Human rights, such as interest in artificial intelligence, science, and space in service of humanity and the planet, the health and social care system, and the launch of its national strategies for the elderly, children, women, and education. She also talked about the size of the challenges that the UAE faces in order to enhance its global leadership.

Meanwhile, Counselor Kosi Otto, President of the “United Villages” organization, international advisor in the field of international human rights mechanisms, and expert on human rights and development issues in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, explained the main role that the UAE plays in terms of strengthening efforts related to the right to development at all levels. The global level, and its keenness to confirm the leadership of the UAE in the field of the right to development and its support for international efforts concerned with strengthening international commitment to human rights.

Otto stressed the importance of benefiting from the UAE’s experience in the field of achieving sustainable development and fulfilling the United Nations plan to achieve sustainable development, explaining the great efforts made by the UAE to promote development in the world, and the international and humanitarian support it provides to countries and societies, which contributes to enhancing the benefit of the right to freedom. development at the global level.

Counselor Andy Vermaut, President of the Global Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, spoke at the symposium, praising the development of the justice system in the UAE and the challenges it faces in terms of its international efforts to combat violence, extremism and global terrorism.

He highlighted the UAE’s methodology in managing correctional institutions and counseling and rehabilitation centers, which aims to ensure security and safety for society and protect it from all violent and extremist currents and tendencies, stressing the importance of benefiting from the UAE’s experience and leadership in the field of achieving justice and peace.

Vermaut stressed the openness of the UAE experience to international organizations and law enforcement agencies, calling for the need to study and analyze the UAE experience in the field of achieving justice, reform, combating terrorism and extremism, and benefiting from the successes and gains achieved by the UAE in this field, especially in terms of strengthening community protection. and rehabilitation.

Human development

Counselor Nigel Goodrich, CEO of the International Movement for Peace and Tolerance, spoke about the UAE’s efforts in the field of the right to human development, spreading the values ​​of peace, tolerance and human coexistence, and improving the conditions and quality of life for human societies, praising in particular the UAE’s firm commitment to support the efforts of Peace and tolerance in the world, in addition to ensuring the right to education and the Emirates Strategy for Education and Science, which is considered one of the best global strategies that guarantee the right to education, which can bring the UAE many benefits and leadership in the world, and enhance the community’s commitment to lofty human values ​​and principles.

Researchers specializing in international relations and human rights also participated in the symposium. During the symposium, a female researcher at the Graduate Studies Department at the University of Geneva spoke and presented a review of the UAE’s efforts in the field of caring for and respecting human rights, in addition to a careful monitoring of all the achievements made by the UAE in terms of developing legislation and mechanisms. And policies concerned with human rights, as it clarified all the initiatives concerned with strengthening national mechanisms and achieving institutional and societal partnership, which made a significant contribution to achieving the UAE’s human rights leadership.

The researcher in the Human Rights Department presented a number of recommendations that contribute to achieving and strengthening the human rights leadership of the UAE, in addition to contributing to enhancing opportunities for shaping the future in a way that contributes to strengthening the human rights situation in the Emirates and enhances its international standing, especially during the fourth round of its interaction with the periodic review mechanisms. Comprehensive, which will take place on the eighth of May.

During the symposium, a presentation was made of the stakeholder report that was submitted by the Coalition of International Human Rights Organizations to the United Nations in accordance with the UAE Universal Periodic Review mechanism, during which the most prominent aspects related to the report were reviewed, its importance and contributions to the promotion of human rights were defined, in addition to a video showing the process The development of the legislative system and national institutions for human rights in the UAE.