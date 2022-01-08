The UAE confirmed that it is closely following the recent developments in friendly Kazakhstan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s support for Kazakhstan’s efforts to maintain its security and stability, within the framework of institutions, the rule of law and the constitution, in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Kazakh people.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

