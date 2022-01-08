The premiere of Spider-Man: no way home was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in 2021. With a plot that confirmed the Spider-verse, an event that brought together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on screen, anecdotes and secrets of the film are gradually being revealed.

Over the weeks, unique situations around the film have been shared. For example, recently Andrew Garfield spoke for the first time about his return as Spider-Man. Also, he told how he and Maguire got together to see the film with John Watts, director of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield improvised dialogue in Spiderman 3: actor revealed moment he gave to fans

With fans excited for this moment, a photo showing the actors and the filmmaker outside the theater where the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home was screened it has gone viral. Twitter user @SpideylifeOne, who shared the image, mentions that the moment occurred after one of the first functions of the film. “They said they came to see the fans’ reactions, but they ended up staying for the entire movie,” the user shared.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire with Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: @spideylifeone

Andrew Garfield talks Spider-Man: no way home

Breaking his silence, Garfield revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he snuck into one of the Spider-Man screenings alongside Maguire and director Jon Watts.

“I am so happy to be able to talk about this. I still can’t believe it happened. I sneaked into a movie theater on opening night, I was alone in my baseball cap and my mask. In fact, he was with Tobey too, no one knew we were there. It was something really beautiful to share together. Nobody realized we were there! This character will always be beautiful to me, “shared the actor.