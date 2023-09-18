The child Murad’s condition began when he was discovered to have leukemia more than five years ago. He then underwent treatment and was cured of it, but the leukemia returned about six months ago, so he underwent chemotherapy according to the known treatments specific to his condition, but he did not respond to the treatment, and therefore CAR-T cell therapy became the option. The only one possible for him.

The procedure at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center included manufacturing the CAR-T cell product, which relies on the use of immune cells from the child. Doctors drew blood from him according to a special protocol to extract the immune cells, then genetically modified them and allowed them to multiply in a closed environment in the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center’s equipped laboratory. According to the strict standards for this type of treatment, it is one of the very few laboratories in the Middle East equipped with these capabilities, which led to the cells gaining the ability to fight cancer cells in the patient himself. Then the doctors injected these cells into the child’s vein.

The treatment took five weeks at the hospital affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, which is the accredited center of excellence in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates News Agency quoted the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Dr. Yendry Ventura, as saying: “Our success in conducting the first CAR-T immune cell therapy here in Abu Dhabi represents a major leap that reflects the extent of our commitment to making a profound positive impact on the regional level of the healthcare sector.”

He added: “We aim to revolutionize the field of cancer treatment by developing the capabilities of genetically modified immune cell therapy to precisely target tumors in individuals with specific types of blood cancers.”

For her part, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “Under the support and guidance of the leadership, Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position on the global healthcare map. Today, Abu Dhabi rests on several pillars that make it a destination for medical care, the most important of which are the ambitious government support and guidance, its advanced infrastructure, its health facilities, and its competencies.” “Distinguished.”

Majed, the father of the child Murad, expressed his overwhelming happiness at the success of his son’s treatment, which is the first of its kind in the country.