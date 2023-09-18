A minor under 14 years of age, resident of Riverview, in western Florida (USA), He was arrested this Monday after shooting his mother to death and leaving her boyfriend in critical condition.reported local authorities.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, The Police received an alert about a minor who was wandering through this neighborhood located south of Tampa with a gun Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival at a home and after unsuccessfully ordering the suspect to drop his weapon, The officers negotiated with him for about 16 minutes, during which on more than one occasion the minor raised the gun to his head.

The officers were forced to execute a “non-lethal shot”after which the suspect surrendered to authorities, the officer said.

Subsequently, Inside the house, the agents found the mother’s boyfriend in critical condition after being shot five times and a couple of houses away the lifeless body of the mother.who was lying at the entrance of the house shot dead.

According to the detainee’s older brother, who was a partial witness to the events, The event was triggered when she heard her mother and her boyfriend arguing, after which she heard gunshots.

When he came out of his bedroom he saw his brother shoot his mother and then flee the scene, presumably to go after the boyfriend. and with a view to finishing it off, according to the local channel WFLA.

“This 14-year-old’s life has also ended. You’ll never see the outside of a detention center,” Chronsiter said.

EFE