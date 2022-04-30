A French man completed his 280-km journey around the Mediterranean island of Cyprus in 28 days on Saturday, in a personal challenge that also allowed him to raise money for charities.
Julian Meville, who lives in Cyprus, on April 2 left the beach of Pomos (west) and arrived in mid-April to Finikoudes (southeast), completing the last leg of the “Cyprus Swim Tour” in the southern part of the island.
“Everything went well, but three stages were more dangerous,” said the 40-year-old swimmer.
“While swimming around Akrotiri, there were huge waves up to two meters high, it was difficult. Between the rocks and the waves, fatigue and wind complicated this eight-hour stage,” added the man, who hails from northwestern France.
After each stage, the Frenchman slept in his truck, which was driven by a friend who helped him re-supply.
During events organized along the route, such as a beach clean-up in Kourion and a conference to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change, Julien Meville raised nearly 3,000 euros which he will donate to the NGO Generation for Change to advocate for vulnerable and marginalized communities.
“I chose this association for its serious management and for a personal reason, which is to receive and help refugees,” Mayville said.
The Republic of Cyprus, a member state of the European Union, has experienced a massive influx of migrants in recent years.
