The number of victims of typhoon Rai in the Philippines has reached 326. About this informs CNN Philippines citing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The NDRRMC also said that 661 people were injured, another 58 were reported missing.

Super Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on December 16, with wind speeds of 54 meters per second. The country’s officials said that there are about 10 thousand settlements on the estimated route of the typhoon. Almost all flights were canceled, maritime traffic was stopped.