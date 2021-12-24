After a black December, Atlético will need to get very good grades in January to compensate. Y the break will be good for a team full of doubts and nerves. “You have to clear your mind, be calm, work, wait for the centrals to recover and, calmly and searching, rearm,” explained Simeone in the Los Cármenes press room, adding to scare away pessimism: “The team has many good things and with calm and balance we will move forward”. Now the dressing room takes a break, but then the calendar does not give respite. From day 2 he will demand the most in three competitions.

Atlético’s first challenge for the start of 2022 is to redirect the course in the League after four defeats in a row, the worst rojiblanca streak of the 21st century. On Sunday 2 the Wanda Metropolitano arrives at the Lightning, who will pass the festivities over those of Cholo, fifth against fourth to open the new year. The rest of the rivals of the month are Villarreal (away), Levante and Valencia (two in a row at home). The che team is only one point away and the yellow ones, four and growing. Of the Raise, although it is bottom, already it always mistrusts in the rojiblanco dressing room.

Majadahonda and the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

But January brings more challenges to the table. On January 6 begins for Atleti the Cup, competition that has led to loud hits lately. In the last edition his executioner was Cornellà; in the previous one, the Cultural. Two disappointments against Second B teams. The next opponent is Rayo Majadahonda. The appointment will be in the Metropolitan Wanda and Atlético cannot afford another blunder. Above all because the Cup may be the most accessible title of this season. If he goes to the round of 16, he will play them on January 19.

The other title in contention is the Spanish Super Cup, to which Atleti returns after his absence last season. It will be played in Saudi Arabia and on Thursday the 13th is the semifinal against Athletic. If the Cholo win, then the winner of the Classic will wait of the other semifinal. In 2020, the rojiblancos reached the final and lost on penalties to Madrid. Raising the Super Cup, although it does not serve to approve the season, it would be a good boost to start the year without a doubt.

Caution in the face of the coronavirus wave

The break will not come in handy just to rest physically and mentally, but rather will help the five injured, who are expected in the first half of January. Griezmann has worked at a good pace with the recuperator Pitillas and will be the first to return with Vrsaljko, you still have to start working with a mask. Giménez and Savic advance in their recovery Y Llorente, the last to fall, has a hard time being against Rayo, but he will try it for La Cerámica. However, at the club The sixth wave of COVID is very worrying, which is also hitting hard at soccer clubs. In the past season there were many cases and that is why they have asked to increase caution to their players.