The Italian Coast Guard announced on Tuesday that he had rescued 40 migrants shipwrecked off the coast of the island of Lampedusa and reported the death of a two-year-old girl, while the search for other passengers continues.

The migrants were rescued on Monday night after being discovered on a reef in Lampedusaexplained the coast guard, who indicated that they had tried, in vain, to revive a “lifeless girl.”

According to the Coast Guard, a search is still underway for other missing passengers, whose number was not specified.

The Italian agency Ansa indicated that there are eight people, including two children.

Another ship carrying 576 migrants also ran into trouble on Monday night in the Italian search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean and boats were sent to help the passengers.

Bad weather conditions prevented the transfer of these migrants to a safer ship, so their boat was escorted to the port of Lampedusa, the coast guard added.

Located about 145 km off the coast of Tunisia, the small Italian island is one of the main arrival points for migrants crossing the Mediterranean towards Europe.

File photo of migrants arriving in Lampedusa.

1,087 migrants arrived on the island of Lampedusa in 24 hours

A total of 1,087 migrants arrived in the last 24 hours on the Italian island of

Lampedusa, among them 576 who were traveling overcrowded in a fishing boat that was located and escorted by the Guardia di Finanza and the Coast Guard to the port.

This is a new massive arrival on the island, whose reception center with 907 migrants is once again on the verge of collapse after the 12 landings in the last few hours and despite the fact that the transfer of several groups to Porto Empedocle began immediately, in Sicily, Italian media reported.

After a day of continuous arrivals, last night a fishing boat with 576 migrants from Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan and Bangladesh that had sailed on Sunday night from Zwara, in Libya, and shortly after, another 43 people of Gambian, Guinean, Malay and Senegalese nationality arrived and also set sail that same day.

AFP and Efe