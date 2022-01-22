Archive image of one of the boats used in the Copla Plan. / Vicente Vicens / AGM

The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call on Saturday morning reporting the engine failure of a zodiac-type boat. The occupants were 2 men who were in good condition, anchored on the Isla del Ciervo, in La Manga del Mar Menor. They reported that there was an engine failure and it would not start, so they had been in that place for more than two hours.

A San Javier Civil Protection Rescue vessel “LS Albufera” was mobilized, which proceeded to tow the vessel with its two occupants to the Puerto Bello area. The men did not require health care.