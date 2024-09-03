Ciudad Juarez.- This evening, two lanes of traffic were closed from north to south on the Juan Gabriel Highway, just off Barranco Azul Street, due to two sinkholes that were recorded, reported the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

“The sinkholes will be repaired this Tuesday morning by the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation (JMAS), which placed signs at the site to prevent any accidents,” the CGSV reported.

The corporation called on users of both roads to take this incident into account and take the necessary precautions, such as leaving home early or taking alternative routes.

It is currently unknown how long the street will remain closed.