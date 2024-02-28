Jamés Rodríguez is ready to play again with Sao Paulo, after the novel of his frustrated departure from the team. The Colombian midfielder has already been registered for the Paulista Championship.

The Colombian '10' was not initially taken into account, but the serious injury to Luiz Gustavo, who broke his Achilles tendon, opened the door for him to play again.

It should be remembered that James has not performed with the São Paulo tricolor since last November 26, in the 0-0 draw against Cuiabá, in the Brasileirao. He did not perform in the last four dates of that tournament and then rumors of his departure began.

Muller's request: let James play

Now, with James in the call of coach Thiago Carpini, one of the historical idols of Sao Paulo spoke out in his favor and publicly asked that he be taken into account to play.

It's about the attacker Muller, member of the team that won the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup two years in a row (1992 and 1993) and world champion with Brazil in the United States in 1994.

And Cocada's signature, no less an idol, Muller, who scored against Milan at Intercontinental with his finger on the defender's face. pic.twitter.com/3ZFWTcNAaJ — SENTIMENTO PERRECHÉ (@felipes1986) August 26, 2020

“They can't leave James Rodríguez at home. For the love of God, let this guy play. You have to try new material, take advantage of James' talent since it is there, it is a great business, they already signed him, now he must play and not leave him on the bench”said Muller, on TV Gazeta's Mesa Redonda program.

“The coach made a scheme to play for Ganso. Why not make a scheme to play for James? “He was hired to play, not to leave him at home,” added the former attacker.

Muller asks James Rodríguez to play in Sao Paulo Muller asks James Rodríguez to play in Sao Paulo

Muller is one of Sao Paulo's historic scorers: he scored 148 goals in 346 games and also won four Paulista championships (1985, 1987, 1991 and 1992) and two Brasileiraos (1986 and 1991).

He also played in Italy, with Torino and Perugia; in Japan, with Kashima Reysol, and in Brazil, with Palmeiras, Santos, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Sao Caetano and Portuguesa.

SPORTS

More Sports news