At least four people were shot dead on a commuter train in Chicago on Monday, local police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

Police said they responded to an emergency call early Monday morning and arrived at the Forest Park train station where they found the four victims.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead when emergency services arrived at the scene, while the fourth died in hospital.

“The victims were all passengers on that train,” Forest Park Deputy Police Chief Christopher Chin said at a news conference.

He added that the suspect was identified using surveillance camera footage, and was arrested in the morning, noting that “a weapon was found.”

“This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose an immediate threat to the community,” police said in a statement.

The United States has one of the highest rates of gun deaths compared to other developed countries.