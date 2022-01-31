The Kusel district officers were fired upon at about 4:20 a.m. and were fatally wounded. What exactly happened is still unclear. There is no description of the perpetrators or the getaway vehicle. The flight direction is also unknown. Police are asking people not to pick up hitchhikers in the Kusel area.
According to German media, the victims are a 29-year-old police officer and a 24-year-old officer.
The German police union says it is “shocked and saddened”. Union leader Jörg Radek emphasizes that it is a top priority that the perpetrators are caught.
