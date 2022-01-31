The Mexican National Team had a terrible result against Costa Rica. Martino’s team showed a very weak face on the field of play and left much to be desired both in defense and attack, making it clear that El Tri is going through the worst moment of the ‘Tata’ management.
This result leaves El Tri in a critical situation inside the octagonal, since Canada has moved away, Mexico only cut one point from the United States and Panama did its homework against Jamaica and was just one point behind Martino’s team.
Wednesday’s duel against the Canal team will be life or death, since a single point separates both teams. To make matters worse, ‘Tata’ has two confirmed casualties for said meeting. Due to the accumulation of cards, both Luis Rodríguez ‘Chaka’ and Héctor Moreno are completely ruled out for the match against Panama. The Rayados player has already left the concentration and is heading to join his team to go play the Club World Cup.
For his part, the good Edson Álvarez will be in doubt until the last minute, because in the match against Costa Rica he left the game at half time because he suffered from the muscular problems that have afflicted him throughout the last week and could be ruled out for Wednesday’s crucial game.
