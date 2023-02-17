All or nothing in five days that can redirect or complicate the Jimbee Cartagena season. Duda’s team begins this Saturday (Palacio de Deportes, 12:00 pm) the double confrontation against Inter Movistar, first to change the negative dynamics in the regular season and on Wednesday 22, to access the ‘final’ for the first time in history four’ of the Copa del Rey.

The melons have only won one game in the calendar year of 2023 and appear shortly after the tough elimination against ElPozo, in the Spanish Cup in Granada, with a goal conceded with four seconds to go. The bad run implies the fall of Jimbee in the domestic competition, going from the fight for the lead to seventh place in two months.

Now, Duda’s men face two demanding commitments against Inter Movistar in just five days. This Saturday’s duel is important to redirect the course in the League and, above all, to arrive with good feelings on Wednesday the 22nd at the Jorge Garbajosa Pavilion. There, the people of Cartagena will play a single elimination in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Three games from that title, the interistas will also attend that appointment with certain urgency: they neither won the Super Cup final nor the Spanish Cup final, despite beating Barcelona. Both clubs, therefore, play a lot on Wednesday. Duda preferred Thursday to think first about this Saturday. “One by one. Every match is a story. We have to face this first and truly believe that we are not doing everything so badly, we have many virtues and we are capable of hurting everyone, we have to be more accepted at times, be constant and take advantage of the good times,” he said. after remembering the “loose numbers” of 2023.

Pato and Drahovsky, old acquaintances



The Brazilian coach emphasized the “details” and the “hit”. In the League, the Jimbee have only beaten ElPozo of all the title contenders. Defeated against Barcelona (8-1), Jaén (2-6) and Palma (6-3), the difference now is that the team does not arrive “in the box”, with the infirmary empty and only Jesús Izquierdo between cotton . At Inter, the return of former Drahovsky and coach Pato, a close friend of Duda, will be special. Futsal from Cartagena has only won one match against Inter since May 2006.