Therefore, the Syrian artist Bassem Yakhour participated, along with other Syrian artists, in delivering aid to those affected by the earthquake. Bassem Yakhour preferred to personally supervise the distribution of aid and to go to the affected areas to work with his own hands on the ground, with the aim of knowing the reality of the conditions and needs of those affected and identifying the missing materials and supplies. In an initiative that was well received on social media, it was a gesture that was followed by a number of other artists.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour said: