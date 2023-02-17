Therefore, the Syrian artist Bassem Yakhour participated, along with other Syrian artists, in delivering aid to those affected by the earthquake. Bassem Yakhour preferred to personally supervise the distribution of aid and to go to the affected areas to work with his own hands on the ground, with the aim of knowing the reality of the conditions and needs of those affected and identifying the missing materials and supplies. In an initiative that was well received on social media, it was a gesture that was followed by a number of other artists.
In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour said:
- We thank all the countries that provided assistance to Syria, and all the efforts exerted, whether on an international or personal level.
- All that has been presented so far is very, very little in relation to the scale of the disaster that has befallen Syria, which is already suffering from the consequences of the war.
- In the long term, there must be sustainable solutions, especially since people’s losses are very large and it will take years to compensate them.
- Lifting sanctions on Syria is the way to achieve these sustainable solutions, so that we can establish alternative homes, and reactivate the affected people in society again.
- The shortage of medical equipment is very great in Syria, and this is a real disaster.
- Those who want to help us must provide medical materials and devices.
- There is a real problem to find bathing places for those affected, so that diseases do not spread, especially skin diseases.
#Bassem #Yakhour #disaster #Syria.
Leave a Reply