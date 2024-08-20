On the occasion of Gamescom 2024, the following games were released: two new trailers for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolvesthe long-awaited sequel to SNK’s historic fighting game series, which for years was a direct competitor to the Street Fighter series.

In one of the trailers a new character was revealed (new so to speak): Mai Shiranui, one of the most anticipated returns of the seriesconsidering how much she is loved by fans and how iconic she is in the series. We can see her in action with all her special moves, as well as with her new costumes.

The other trailer was used for announce the official release date: April 24, 2025. This is also a more general video, in which we can see several gameplay sequences. In short, you have a lot to see if you are waiting for this game.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is in development for PCXbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.