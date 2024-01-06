Nino Frassica is under investigation by the Spoleto prosecutor's office, a matter linked to the controversy relating to the disappearance of the cat Hiro disappeared in the Umbrian city towards the end of September. The news was reported by Corriere dell'Umbria. “An understandably bitter affair for the owners, the actor's wife and daughter first and foremost, who for weeks searched everywhere for their beloved life partner – we read in the newspaper – until they entered a spiral of suspicions and accusations, for hypothesize kidnappings, offer substantial rewards and accuse left and right, now desperate at not being able to hug their beloved feline again. All promptly immortalized on social media.”

But if there was no further news of the cat in Spoleto, after the initial and spontaneous mobilization to find Hiro “tempers became heated and even impatient with publicity that was not requested and above all not appreciated by many private citizens. So much so that the two families, accused on social media in various ways of being involved in the disappearance of the pet, have turned to a lawyer, the lawyer Fabrizio Gentili, to protect themselves and put an end to what they consider to be slander without any foundation.

And – the newspaper reports – after the complaints lodged at the Spoleto police station, two separate proceedings were opened. Frassica's name, together with that of the woman's wife and daughter (already investigated in the first proceeding), therefore appears in the second file opened following the complaint of a couple living in Piazza Campello brought up via Instagram by the popular actor: the hypotheses of crime, all obviously being examined by the investigators, include, among others, aggravated defamation, stalking and incitement to commit a crime”.