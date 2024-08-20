One year after its launch, Starfield will finally receive the two long-awaited updates that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The first of these, known as Rev-8, will allow us to explore the galaxy from a very special vehicle. This content will be available for free today, August 20th, but that’s not all.

For its part, Shattered Spacethe long-awaited paid DLC, will finally arrive in Starfield next September 30thThat’s right, we still have to wait a little over a month, but the big expansion for Bethesda’s work is getting closer.

Via: Opening Night Live