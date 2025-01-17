Emergency personnel are still working in the apartment on Juan de la Cosa street, where the flames have broken out.

01/17/2025



Updated at 11:57 a.m.





Two people have died in a major fire that broke out in an apartment on Juan de la Cosa Street in Santander, where emergency personnel are still working on the ground and the first information points to the possibility of several injuries.

The fire originated in a mattress on the fifth floor of number 33 Juan de la Cosa after nine in the morning, as reported to Europa Press by sources from the Local Police, National Police and 112, which has mobilized several bodies after receiving the notice.

For now, no further information has been released and the extent of the flames is unknown since the troops are on the ground and focused on controlling the fire due to its magnitude.

In fact, there are around a dozen ambulances, two Santander Firefighters trucks with a ladder car and numerous Local and National Police patrols, including scientific ones. A field hospital has also been set up.









According to what the neighbors have told the media, they were evicted after the fire warning in the fifth, where five elderly people would live.

The Minister of the Presidency, Justice, Security and Administrative Simplification of the Government of Cantabria, Isabel Urrutia, has already traveled to the place; the general director of the Cantabria Emergency Service (SEMCA), Samuel Ruiz; and the Government delegate, Eugenia Gómez de Diego.