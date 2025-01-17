Antonio Banderas (64 years old) has raised his voice against the spread of hoaxes that have circulated on social networks about the forest fires in Los Angeles. During the annual gala of the Academy of Performing Arts, the actor expressed his concern and frustration about the misinformation surrounding the incident. “We are living in times in which we no longer know what is true and what is a lie,” the man from Malaga, who has lived in the United States for many years, began by saying. In addition, she confirmed that her daughter, Stella del Carmen (28 years old), is currently in LA, which has increased her concern about the situation. We recommend Isabel Pantoja makes visible the suffering and uncertainty for her niece Anabel AB’s daughter Buendía Malibú, the Californian dream that the fire turned into a nightmare and ashes AB Buendía«People already speculate with anything, that is, from radiation caused by new weapons launched by an enemy whose names are not mentioned, to the aliens,” he explained. His brief intervention with the press focused on the importance of being well informed and, above all, the need to know how to differentiate between truth and fiction. Quickly, the video of his statements went viral on social networks, especially on TikTok, where several users have applauded what the actor said. “How right he is always”, “Coherent Words”, are some of the comments that can be read. Meanwhile, some users also highlighted the responsibility of each person in the dissemination of information. “Just because someone makes hoaxes doesn’t mean that people will swallow them,” commented one follower. Antonio Banderas’ speech not only generated debate on the networks, but has also been taken as a reminder about the importance of verifying information with truthful sources, before sharing anything that is seen on social networks, especially in moments of crisis like the one Los Angeles is currently going through. Stars such as Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anthony Hopkins, among others, have been victims of the forest fires that have claimed the lives of at least 27 people and devastated thousands of hectares.

