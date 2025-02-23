The return of those deported to Mexico: how to rebuild life after decades in the US

Miguel Martínez could not imagine that he would end up cooking Texan food between American flags in Mexico City. In 2013, with 26 years, he was deported. First in New York and then in Boston, I had in the US since the 14th. “It is very impressive, one day you are doing your normal life and the other they go up to a bus like a prisoner and they fell on the border with what. I was in flip flops, shorts and a shirt. Nothing more, ”says Martínez, who found an opportunity in the“ BBQ click ”, a restaurant that, since the previous victory of Donald Trump, in 2016, has as a policy to use Mexicans deported from the northern neighbor.

President Trump threatened from the electoral campaign to carry out mass deportations, although his previous government deported less Mexicans (about 750,000) than any of the three Democratic governments of Barack Obama (1.8 million in the first mandate, 780,000 in The first three years of the second) and Joe Biden (around one million), according to data from the Mexico’s immigration policy unit. This time, the tycoon seems determined to overcome these figures, while Mexico prepares for this new immigration crisis. Almost half of the 11 million undocumented people residing in the United States are Mexican who send a significant number of remittances to their families. “I feel courage, anger. I lived it and I know that innocent people who only seek to improve their life, ”says the worker.

Martínez managed to cross the border to the fourth attempt. He started in New York, sharing a room with seven people and washing dishes, like so many other undocumented migrants who do the most precarious jobs in the United States. Little by little he managed to be a cook and moved to Boston, where “I had an armed life.” But one day, a patrol stopped him on the highway highway, the border agents arrived and, after a week detained, they deported him. “They looked me ugly for my accent,” he recalls about his early years. A decade later, he has a stable life in the Mexican capital. He married, he had four children and is the “Big Master“From the cuisine of the” gringo click “, where he speaks English, shares the traditions of the land that he left, such as celebrating thanksgiving or seeing the Superbowland cooks with the seasoning he learned in the north. That makes it easier to deal with the nostalgia of the country that left behind and the difficulty of starting the force again: “Here you have to chambo him twice, you go up to date,” he says.

Without contemplations with Vietnam’s veteran

“The years go by and many people are in situations similar to the time they were deported,” explains Maggie Loredo, coordinator of the Research Institute for Human Mobilities, an organization that accompanies people in this situation. She herself grew as undocumented in the United States and lives in Mexico since 2008. At this time she has accompanied the processes of deportation and forced return of her compatriots and tells how many Mexicans do not even return to their places of origin due to “lack of support networks , of job opportunities or by insecurity ”. In addition, as almost everyone has gone through prison or a migrant detention center before deportation, they see them with that stigma.

Therefore, many decide to establish themselves on the border to be closer to relatives who remain in the United States, who visit them or with whom they are seen through the wall. The economy in these border cities is usually more dynamic, with maquiladoras and call centers where bilingualism is necessary. But in cities such as Tijuana, people with consumption problems that remain in street situation are also stagnated, as the NGO elements alerts.

For José Francisco López it was especially difficult. He was 60 years old when the United States deported him to Ciudad Juárez, in 2003. He lived in Texas since he was 14 years old and he had little fought in the Vietnam War. They arrested him when trying to buy drugs from an undercover agent, they took his aid for being veteran and deported to Ciudad Juárez. “I just wanted to swallow the earth. It’s a big shame after I served the country and exposed my life … I was humiliating, I felt betrayed by the United States government, ”he laments. He had to live from Mexico the death of one of his daughters and his mother.

Mexico was a country totally unknown to him, and with his age he was complicated to be used, so he dedicated himself to doing carpentry and painting work. In 2017 he recovered his military pension and with that money he could buy a small house in which he opened a shelter for deported veterans like him. There were dozens of people who help with roof, food and Mexican bureaucracy. The “Deported Veterans Support” is still open, but López drives it from the passage, on the other side of the border. In 2023, after two decades, he managed to return to the US thanks to a humanitarian visa that former president Joe Biden offered veterans. At 80, he does not sleep quietly with Trump’s return, although his residence is legal. “It looks like a nightmare, it is threatening everyone. Our lawyers recommend us not to return to Mexico in case they do not let us in. We feel threatened, ”he says.

“Mexico hugs you”?

María Dolores Paris, a researcher at the Northern Border College, a public entity that studies the problems of the bordering region, points out that it is necessary to distinguish between those who have just tried to cross and still have to pay their debt to the coyotes, which “return Worse than they left ”, and those who have been, but may even have small businesses in the United States and receive remittances. “They arrive at the same time and for the government it is the same, but the situation is totally different,” he explains.

On this occasion, the government has prepared the “Mexico hugs you” program, with care centers at different parts of the border to receive them, help them with their identity documents, register them in the public health system, in social programs and give them financial support so that they can return to their place of origin.

Both Loredo and Paris agree that there are no specific public policies to receive and integrate deported people, although it is not a new problem. “A recognition of migrants and therefore of the returnees and deported is needed. There is a lot of talk about remittances contributions but infrastructure, diagnosis, real statistics, budget and public policies are needed, ”says Loredo. Paris is also overwhelming: “There is no accompaniment and there has never been. There is nothing or real will that there is nothing more than emergency care. ”

Neither Martínez nor López felt an accompaniment on his return. Martínez says he had to call the United States for his uncle to send money to the bus to Mexico City, where his mother and brothers lived. That call was the only support he received from the government. And summarize: “As you fell there is your problem, because it is already your country.”