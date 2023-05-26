A second civilian died today in the city of Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack that hit a clinic and a veterinary center close to the medical infrastructure, reported the head of the region’s Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, in his Telegram account.

(Also: Russian Security Council warns of the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike)

Authorities had previously reported the death of a 69-year-old man in the attack. According to Lysak, More than twenty people have been injured, including two children aged 3 and 6. Three of the hospitalized adults are in serious condition.

“We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible.”, wrote the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, in his Telegram account as soon as the first balance of the attack was known.

The Ukrainian president reported that the Emergency teams work at the scene of the attack in view of the possibility of more victims.

(Also: The military maneuvers with live fire carried out by South Korea and the United States)

The Ukrainian head of state offered his condolences and condemned this new attack on civilians. See also A woman demands 60,000 dirhams from her neighbor.. prevented her from traveling Photo: EFE/EPA/Courtesy of the Ukrainian Press Service

The Ukrainian head of state offered his condolences and condemned this new attack against civilians in these terms: “Russian terrorists once again confirm their status as combatants against everything humane and honest”.

(You can read: ‘The UK will continue to be a good partner for Colombia’: British Foreign Minister)

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has released a video showing the destroyed building. A column of smoke comes from inside the infrastructure, around which firefighters are seen working.

In the video you see a second building damaged and several private cars damaged.

(More news: Pdvsa sinks into debt: what is the reality of the Venezuelan oil company like?)

The news of the attack on the Dnipro clinic comes hours after the Russian forces launched a barrage of drones and missiles against Dnipro last night that destroyed various private infrastructures and injured a gas station employee.

EFE