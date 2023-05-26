Duncan Laurence has released his second album Skyboy postponed. The singer is “mentally exhausted” and “so sad,” he writes on Instagram on Friday.

According to Laurence, the past few months have been “too much.” It is not clear what exactly the singer is referring to, but his feeling may have to do with the fuss around Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper. Laurence accompanied the Eurovision duo, but was criticized when the first two live performances were false. Critics felt that the singer could have done more for the two.

Laurence previously also postponed singles to focus entirely on Mia and Dion. His album is already completely ready, but the singer is not ready. “I realize I’m not strong enough right now to give it the attention, the promotion, and the love and care it needs after release. So my team and I have decided to move the release date.” See also Paris fashion week: cheerfulness against the gloom

A new date is not mentioned. “Over the next week I will focus on finishing the finishing touches before taking a few weeks off to recover and come back stronger.”



