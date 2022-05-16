A fatal event occurred last Friday, May 14, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Two boys, ages 7 and 11, were hit by a train while trying to rescue a puppy that got stuck on the tracks.

The event, which occurred between the Sol y Verde and Derqui stations in the José C Paz locality, resulted in the death of the infants and the dog they wanted to save.

Some inhabitants of the area told Argentine media that the children, whose names have not been revealed, were playing with the dog near the railway tracks. In a moment, the puppy walked away and got stuck in the train, so the little ones decided to help him to loosen up

However, they were unable to do so quickly enough and the train, which was traveling at high speed, was also unable to brake before hitting them, killing all three involved instantly.

The train was traveling at high speed and could not be stopped.

At the moment, the relationship between the two victims and the statements of their relatives have not been revealed.

For its part, the San Martín line service had to be stopped for hours to carry out the forensic work, so it went through delays and cancellations on Friday night. Once the corresponding surveys were made, it could be successfully reestablished.

The accident occurred in the midst of the repairs and reforms that are being carried out in various sections of the tracks.

Accidents with trains, a reiterative case

This tragic event has not been the only one involving trains in Argentina. According to ‘Crónica’, a newspaper from the Latin American country, a family traveling in their vehicle was run over by a railway in Sarmiento in the town of Merlo.

However, on that occasion the blow was not fatal and none of the members of the vehicle was seriously injured.

Another imprudence on rails this time in José C Paz. A bus passed and was left on the tracks, the next one gave him space to cross and was left on his side. Miraculously, the train did not hit him. #trains pic.twitter.com/TLtui4V9T2 – Paz Morel Quirno (@PazMorelQuirno) April 12, 2022

Another event took place on April 11, on the same roads as José C Paz, when a bus is almost hit by being trapped between the two train barriers. However, in this case the driver was able to accommodate the vehicle in parallel so that it would be located on one side of the railway. With this maneuver, all the passengers and the driver were able to save themselves from the impact.

