The debut of the new one is missing less and less Mercedes GLC. The car manufacturer of the Star has announced the date of the presentation of the new SUV: it will be unveiled next June 1st, the day in which we will know all the details relating to the new model. And that’s not all: the same Mercedes has also released a teaser image of the new GLC, probably the last before the unveil set in two weeks, which portrays the rear part of the crossover, in particular the optical signature hidden in the maze of the background darkness.

Compared to the current generation of the GLC, the new version of the SUV of the Star will present precisely thinner taillights. It is the only element that is really perceptible from the image published by Mercedes: the GLC in question appears to be in AMG-Line trim, judging by the small roof spoiler, the glimpse of a diffuser visible in the lower part of the image and the sockets air in the lower bumper just behind the rear wheels. Waiting to understand what will become of the design of the new GLC, which we recall will be built on the same platform as the recently introduced C-Class sedan, the German carmaker has confirmed that the SUV will be equipped with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system and will enjoy a fully digitized cockpit, which probably means that it will boast a 12.3 “digital instrument cluster and an 11.9” vertical touchscreen display.

As for the engine range, Mercedes has limited itself to announcing that the new GLC will be supplied as standard with the 4Matic all-wheel drive, thus suggesting that every single engine in the line-up will be paired with some form of hybrid technology. According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, the range of the new GLC will closely mirror that available in the C-Class, which means that it will count engines with four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo with mild-hybrid technology or a plug-in hybrid solution that will guarantee approximately 100 kilometers of range in zero-emission mode.