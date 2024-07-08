Torreon, Coahuila.- A three-year-old girl and a one-year-old baby They were rescued after being abandoned for at least two days at his home in Torreón, Coahuila. It was The girl’s cry for help alerted the neighborswho called the emergency number.

Staff from the DIF Torreón Family Attorney’s Office immediately went to the scene and found the two minors, in a state of malnutrition. “The three-year-old girl began to open the window, I think to get out, and that was how the neighbors found out,” said the DIF.

The one-year-old baby presented a significant degree of malnutritionwho is now being treated by specialists.

According to the Torreon District Schoolthe mother had left them without care to go on a business trip.

The mother said that she had gone to work, she comes and goes, she travels. She is not missing; therefore, a field investigation was carried out, support was sought and they stayed with a relative,” said the Family Attorney’s Office.

The minors were assisted by the authorities and left in the care of a relative.

Like this case, there are many reports that the Torreón DIF handles monthly for failure to care for minors. The most frequent reports are those that alert about minors left alone at home without the care of an adult.