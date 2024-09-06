Francesca Carocci was only 28 years old and plowed an actress highly regarded in her field. The girl began to complain of chest pains, but the doctors gave her a simple painkiller. Unfortunately, however, the epilogue was very dramatic, as the young woman was struck by a heart attack.

Francesca Carocci

Here’s what happened.

Actress Dies at 28: Chest Pain Was a Heart Attack

A tragic I err has unfortunately put an end to the life of a young girl of only 28 years old. This is what happened to Francesca Caroccia girl who in life had decided to dedicate herself to acting to become an actress.

Archive photo

The young woman was struck by a very strong pain in the chest, which led her to go to the nearest hospital. The doctors then discharged her, prescribing a painkiller common which however had no effect. In fact, two days later, Francesca died after being hit by a heart attack which perhaps could have been avoided if treated in a timely manner.

Apparently Francesca suffered from a heart disease that everyone underestimated and that unfortunately, in the end, got the better of her. The heart attack is just the culmination of what happened and unfortunately it was not identified in time.

What happened to Francesca?

Francesca began to feel unwell following the appearance of some thick who hit her in the chest. The situation then worsened within a few hours, when the girl manifested the fever and was transported by ambulance to theAurelia Hospital.

Here she was visited by doctors and subsequently discharged with the prescription of a simple painkiller. After a few hours Francesca was hit by a heart attackbut the ambulance took her back to the hospital after resuscitating her.

Francesca

Unfortunately, however, as happens in most cases, this first heart attack was followed by another and this time it proved fatal. Francesca never recovered. The Prosecutor’s Office has therefore opened an investigation file as the exams conducted on the patient would have revealed anomalies that the doctors would have underestimated.

One of the cardiac enzymes, namely the troponinit was too high while the ECG would have revealed some anomalies that perhaps should have been read more carefully. We are therefore faced with yet another case of medical malpractice which, once again, resulted in the death of an innocent person.