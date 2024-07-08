Chihuahua.- “In light of the reform to the Judicial Branch proposed by the President of the Republic, we have to strengthen institutions of access to justice such as the State Administrative Justice Tribunal (TEJA), which are tribunals that are not contemplated in said reform and are the only means that citizens have to defend themselves against the government,” said PAN deputy José Alfredo Chávez Madrid.

On Monday, July 8, the vote will be taken on the ruling for the reform to the Organic Law of TEJA proposed by Alfredo Chávez, which contemplates the introduction of two new specialized chambers, which means the incorporation of two new magistrates, specialists in administrative responsibility.

This initiative was voted on by the Interior Committee, in which deputies Omar Bazán, Georgina Bujanda, Gabriel García Cantú and Adriana Terrazas expressed their support for the promoter; while Jael Argüelles, from Morena, and Francisco Sánchez, from Movimiento Ciudadano, abstained.

Given the brutal crisis that has been unleashed in the justice system by the reform of the Judicial Branch, which fortunately does not affect the administrative courts, Chávez Madrid stressed, this initiative counteracts the approaches that he considered very harsh, such as the reform of the Amparo Law in the matter of suspensions, which leaves citizens defenseless before the Government.

Thus, he explained, by having two more judges in the TEJA, it will be comparable to the federal court and there will be a plenary session that can act as a second instance, in which citizens who disagree with the decision of a judge can request a second review.

This will also provide the TEJA with a better administrative structure, which currently only has three judges who deal with all matters equally, since it does not have a specialized chamber; at the same time, he recalled that it is currently only operating with two judges, since one judge was suspended by the Control Body.

The ruling is expected to be taken to the plenary session in the next extraordinary session of the State Congress, where the budgetary expenses involved in this modification will also be considered, which has been criticized by Morena, he said, for the expense, but which means little compared to the scope that Chihuahua will have in terms of administrative justice, he said.