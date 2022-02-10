These last months, Twitter has been implementing a series of changes to the platform’s policies to make the site a safer and more inclusive place for all users. After using artificial intelligence to combat hate raids against streamers, Twitter now it will have a new policy that will force certain users to change their name.

Twitter announced an update to its username policies, with which it seeks to “combat hateful conduct and harassment” on the streaming platform. Specifically, “names that contain any type of reference to sexual acts, fluids, or genitalia, as well as references to hard drugs — excluding alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.”

We updated our Username Policy to help curb harassment and make Twitch a more welcoming place. Learn all about it here: https://t.co/RPsVHwNHMY pic.twitter.com/sguzfcN944 — Twitch (@Twitch) February 10, 2022

If you have a username that could be considered offensive, even if it doesn’t have references to any of the things previously mentioned, Twitter “will continue to impose suspensions for names that are offensive, violent, or commonly representative of malicious behavior.” So now you know, if you think your name could go against the new policies of TwitterYou’d better change it sooner than later.

Publisher’s note: Twitch continues to strive to constantly improve the platform, and I think they have taken good steps to combat the hate that certain communities experience. We are still far from the perfect site, but little by little they are getting closer.

Via: comic book