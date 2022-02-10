Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia, spoke about the key disagreement in the negotiations in the Normandy format, which took place in Berlin, reports RIA News.

Kozak said that Ukraine did not quote the Minsk agreements in the Normandy document. He called this the main disagreement at the end of the negotiations, and the position of Ukraine – adamant.

“The position of Ukraine is adamant: they refused this document, the draft statement that was proposed for consideration, they even refused to quote the Minsk agreements that the issue of the future post-conflict status of these territories should be decided in consultations and discussions with representatives of individual regions,” he stressed.

The representative of Russia added that the parties tried to the last to seek various compromise formulations.