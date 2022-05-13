There Twisted Metal TV series gets another major cast addition, with the announcement of Stephanie Beatriz within the new Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions production, currently in production at Peacock.

Beatriz, also known for the TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and for the dubbing in Encanto, he is therefore added to the colorful cast of Twisted Metal characters interpreting Quietwho is apparently “a vicious and nasty car thief acting purely on instinct,” according to the description provided.

The actress in question therefore joins Anthony Mackie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who in Twisted Metal plays the protagonist John Doe.

Stephanie Beatriz

Based on what has emerged so far, the authors of Deadpool, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have developed the subject for the creation of the series, while the screenplay is the work of Michael Jonathan Smith, who also worked on Cobra Kai.

According to rumors, there should also be a new one video game of Twisted Metal in development, which Sony aims to launch in correspondence with the release of the TV series, in order to exploit the drive of notoriety on several fronts at the same time.