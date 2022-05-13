“Incompatibles 2″ is the movie that is sweeping Netflix and the reason is, without a doubt, the pair of Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte fun and solid. But, also the way in which the director, Louis Letterier, creates all the conditions for this action plot to surprise with its good humor.

What is “Incompatible 2” about?

A decade after meeting in a case, Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) they meet again. This police couple has a new mission, this time in the French Alps. A mutilated body appears on a train, which becomes the tip of the iceberg in this police case, whose complexity will grow progressively to the point of putting all of French social stability at risk.

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are a couple of policemen who have a new mission, this time in the French Alps. Photo: Netflix.

Explained ending of “Incompatibles 2″

When the police were investigating the case, François found a gun in Carl’s possession and, according to the results, he was guilty of murdering Kevin, so Chief Mercier quickly closed the investigation.

This seemed very strange to both policemen, so they decided to keep a close eye on Mercier and Mayor Antoine Brunner. Their suspicions are uncovered when they enter Brunner’s basement and discover that the attacks were organized from there.

To put an end to the group of racists, they decided to go to the place where they met and call reinforcements but only Alice arrives to attack Ousmane, but manages to handcuff her.

Alice finally manages to escape and helps Antoine to carry out his plan to exploit an immigrant shelter, but the police couple arrive at the scene and commit their purpose of making everyone leave.

Omar Sy is Ousmane Diakité and Laurent Lafitte is François Monge in “Incompatibles 2”. Photo: Netflix.

Who is Omar Si?

“Incompatible 2″ is starring Omar Si, who became world famous thanks to “Lupin”, the successful French Netflix series of 2021. We have also seen Omar in “X-Men: days of future past”, where he gave life to Lucas Bishop, a mutant with the ability to absorb the energy of other beings to use it as a source of power and initiate their own attacks.

Very soon we will see Sy in another famous franchise: “Jurassic World”, to which he will return with the long-awaited premiere of “Dominion”.

Trailer for “Incompatible 2”