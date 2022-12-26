TV listening Sunday 25 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Sunday 25th December 2022? On Rai 1 it was broadcast tonight in Milan. On Rai 2 Christmas at Castle Hart. On Rai 3 There is no more religion. On Network 4 The Untouchablees – The untouchables. On Canale 5 on 7 and 8. On Italia 1 Miracolo on 34th street. On La7 The father of the bride. But who scored the highest TV ratings Sunday 25th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV listening Sunday 25 December 2022, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#listening #Sunday #December #Stanotte #Milano
Leave a Reply