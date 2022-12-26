New Year holidays in Russia in 2023 will last nine days

The Russians were reminded of the duration of the New Year holidays – according to the production calendar, approved government decree, in 2023 they will last nine days.

“In the new year, January 1 and 8 fall on a Sunday. Since these are non-working holidays, it was decided to move them to Friday, February 24, and Monday, May 8, ”the document says.

Thus, the New Year holidays will begin on December 31 and will last until January 8.

Earlier, the Russians were warned about the fines that can be received on New Year’s Eve. For smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages in public places, a fine of 500-3000 rubles and 1500 rubles, respectively, threatens. In addition, fireworks cannot be launched from the windows and balconies of apartments, as well as in the courtyards of high-rise buildings without the consent of the management company.