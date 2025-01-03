Turull asks the Government to reject the pardon for his disqualification sentence and defends that the amnesty corresponds to him

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, has asked the Ministry of Justice to deny the request for pardon of his disqualification sentence that is on the table. The independence leader has argued that he has not requested this measure, since a third person did so without his consent, and that what corresponds to him instead is for the amnesty to be applied.

In a letter to the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, Turull formally requests that this pardon not be granted, which would nullify the 12-year disqualification sentence that has weighed on him since the sentencing of the process. The pardon that was applied to him in 2021 by the central government, like the other pro-independence prisoners, was the one that affected the fulfillment of the prison sentences.

Turull alleges with his letter that a hypothetical granting of this pardon would “whitewash” the actions of the Supreme Court judges, who have denied him the amnesty. “Granting me a pardon would not solve the serious problem that a large part of the judicial power has created against the legislative power, but rather it would help to dilute the conduct displayed by these rebel magistrates,” he alleges.

Last October, Turull already asked the Constitutional Court to suspend his disqualification sentence as a precautionary measure while he resolves his appeal for protection against the Supreme Court’s decision not to grant him amnesty. It should be remembered that the TC also has on the table the question of unconstitutionality of the amnesty.

Jordi Turull: “The speech that if you don’t vote for Pedro Sánchez the PP and Vox come does not impress us”

The pardon requested by a citizen other than Turull was registered on July 12, 2024. That person also requested the same measure for Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva and Montse Bassa. Subsequently, on October 10, the lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court presented a brief supporting it and two weeks later, on October 22, the State’s lawyer registered another expressing her desire not to report favorably or unfavorably on the issue.