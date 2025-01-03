Intelligent agents are autonomous systems capable of perceiving their environment, processing information, and actively acting to achieve specific goals. Unlike Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which focuses on repetitive tasks based on predefined rules, Intelligent agents can handle complex and dynamic situationsadapting to changes in real time. While Large Scale Language Models (LLMs) process and generate natural language, intelligent agents integrate these linguistic capabilities with autonomous reasoning and decision-making abilities.

Architecture of an intelligent agent

The architecture of an intelligent agent generally includes:

Perception: Ability to collect data from the environment through sensors or information sources.

Prosecution: Analysis of the information collected to understand the context and plan actions.

Decision making: Selection of optimal actions based on predefined objectives and prior learning.

Performance: Execution of actions in the environment to influence it and get closer to the established objectives.

Cognitive computing: the next generation of AI will be adopted by more companies The advancement of AI is undeniable, but its use is not yet the norm among companies. We analyze this problem and its possible solutions in this installment of PROMPTING, WIRED en Español’s column dedicated to exploring the scope of artificial intelligence.

Use cases and advantages of intelligent agents

Intelligent agents offer multiple applications in the business environment:

Customer Service: Automation of responses to frequent queries, improving the efficiency and availability of the service.

Development of software: Programming assistants that generate code fragments, speeding up the development process.

Business process management: Optimization of complex workflows by integrating and coordinating multiple systems.

Advantages include increased operational efficiency, reduced errors, ability to adapt to changing environments, and freeing up human resources for higher value-added tasks.

The implementation of AI in companies

Many organizations have managed to transcend the prototype and proof of concept phases, implementing AI solutions in production that provide tangible value. For example, companies in sectors such as fashion, medicine and education are integrating AI to predict trends, personalize services and improve operational processes.

Identification of key areas for the implementation of intelligent agents

To maximize the impact of intelligent agents, it is essential to identify areas with a high load of “thunking”, that is, processes where employees act as intermediaries between systems or departments. Eliminating these inefficiencies through intelligent agents can free up significant resources and improve productivity.

The concept of “thunking” refers to those activities in which employees act as intermediaries between systems, departments or processes that are not fully integrated. These tasks, although necessary for daily operations, do not provide direct value and consume a significant amount of time and resources.

Identification of areas with high “thunking”

In order for companies to prioritize the implementation of intelligent agents and reduce these inefficiencies, it is essential to identify the areas where “thunking” is most prevalent. Below are some key features to detect these processes:

Complex and numerous interactions: Processes that require coordination between multiple systems or departments, where employees must intervene to ensure communication and the flow of information.