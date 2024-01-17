Alberto Gamero He is in search of his first crown of 2024, when he faces Millonarios in the Super League final against Junior, a series that will have its first leg this Thursday in Barranquilla.

Before the duel, the coach gave statements to the press, in which he analyzed how Millonarios arrived to play this final.

Juan Pablo Vargas: “It was in tactical work, he had discomfort in his knee. It will not be serious. Surely Arias will be there. The match will be two teams with the first official match, what we have maintained and brought I think will be a match fun. We want to get a good result here.”

Millionaires 2024: “At this point I am very calm and happy with what I have. We are not going to close the doors yet. There are players like the 4 wingers that I brought with me with many games at the national level, that gives them the experience that we are needing, and we have players who competed last year. The new ones, Banguero and Alfonzo and Giordana, come to a team “with starters” but they come to compete and they are going to give us the refreshment we need. We look at them for their conditions and their present. I am happy with the template I have”.

Super League: “It's important. Our mentality is set on this Super League. We all prepare to be champions and there is going to be one and we aspire to that. Try to get a positive result.”

Attack or wait: “The game is going to show us, but this team has an idea and a memory, it doesn't like to wait, sometimes the opponent forces us to retreat, but we don't wait.”

Pressure: “In the coach's plan, a victory is not going to put me as the best, but neither will a defeat and even more so in these instances that we win. In Colombia, anyone who loses a final is a failure, but they do not realize what is play to go to the final. I look at both sides, because the objective is always to go to the final and win it, like the other team. Here the second goes to the dressing room to cry. We have to be strong. You want to win and sometimes you don't. “it's possible. This is my tenth final, I've lost 4 and I've won 5, the ones I've lost have made me strong, they've taught me, but it doesn't leave me with the feeling that things were done wrong.”

The casualties: “Big teams always take the risk of being called up to national teams or being injured. I tell them, today it is more important who is there, not who is not there. I feel calm because we have competed well.”

Libertadores Cup: “It is a bet by the managers, an effort to maintain the entire payroll, which is not easy. And they have brought in 4 important players to reinforce. We are excited to have a great Copa Libertadores. It is the debt of Colombian football, we want to go to pay off that debt. There are teams that are put together to be champions and there are teams that work to be champions.”

How to play: “We all want to win, we have worked thinking about this Super League and without ignoring the rival we have the arguments to fight these couple of games”:

