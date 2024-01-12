Turner Construction, one of the subsidiaries of the Spanish group ACS in the United States, continues to take advantage of its experience and preparation for the construction and renovation of sports venues. The company announced this Friday in a statement which will be in charge of the renovation of the pavilion of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA basketball team, a project valued at just over 200 million that will be carried out in consortium with the local DA Everett Construction Group.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment today unveiled plans and illustrations for its arena improvement project, called Re!magine Spectrum Center. The renovation is expected to take place over the next two NBA offseasons, starting in May 2024, and be completed before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

“We are delighted to share the initial renovation plans with our visitors, who have been our priority throughout,” Donna Julian stated in the statement, executive vice president of Hornets Sports & Entertainment and general manager of the Spectrum Center. “We have always viewed the Spectrum Center as an important community asset that brings people together and has a tremendous economic impact on our city. The remodeling of the Spectrum Center affects almost every aspect of the stadium and allows us to continue to be the leading sports and entertainment destination in the Carolinas, attracting more high-level events and, therefore, more audiences to Charlotte, which positively benefits nearby restaurants, bars, hotels and other local businesses,” he added.

The Spectrum Center redevelopment is part of a larger renovation project approved by the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, in June 2022, which also includes construction of a training center and extension of the Hornets' lease. at the Spectrum Center until 2045. At that time, municipal leaders approved allocating $215 million to renovate the stadium and another $60 million to build the new training center.

The Spectrum Center, owned by the city of Charlotte and managed by Hornets Sports & Entertainment, has been the city's NBA arena since its opening in October 2005.

The reforms will focus to begin on elevating the overall experience of attendees. Renovations completed in 2024 will focus on modifications to improve traffic flow, including the addition of a fourth vomitorium on the lower level, wider hallways and entrance modifications. In 2025, the main concourse will be renovated, with four themed “destinations” for fans, inspired by the unique communities of the Carolinas. New fan areas will be introduced and the retail experience will be improved.

In addition, 2,500 additional seats will be added to the ground floor in 2025. All seats in the stadium will also be replaced with more modern and functional ones.

Illustration of an area of ​​the stands as projected in the renovation of the pavilion.

All premium spaces, including clubs and suites, will be transformed over the course of the two summers. In 2024, the two existing clubs on the Event Level will be relocated and a new Courtside Club will be added, allowing hundreds more seats to include club amenities. In addition, in 2024 the entire suite floor will be renovated and in 2025 the so-called founders floor. The renovated Suite Level will offer five different suite options that can accommodate from two to 130 guests, at a wider range of prices.

There will be food and beverage enhancements, with new technologies streamlining operations and improving the overall concessions experience, including additional takeout locations. Menu options and bar offerings will be expanded and improved. In addition, there will be more social gathering spaces near the food and drink areas, with greater visibility towards the court.

In addition to the public-facing areas, the stadium's backstage spaces will undergo significant changes to better meet the needs of teams, promoters, staff and artists.

