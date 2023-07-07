Police in Houston (Texas) said Thursday that Rudy Farias25 years old, was not missing for 8 years as the authorities reported last week and as his mother reported.

In a press conference, the Police also clarified that charges of physical and sexual abuse against the mother, Janie Santana, have not been considered at this time, in response to allegations Wednesday by local activist Quanell X.

However, the authorities clarified that it is an ongoing investigation and that Farías has the protection of the Police. They detailed that during the years that he was supposedly missing, Farias had contact with the Police, without specifying why, but that he then used false names.

The Houston Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against Farias for having identified himself under a false name, police said. Authorities had indicated that Farías had been reported missing when he was 17 years old and that he was found unconscious and beaten in front of a church on June 29 near Magnolia Park.

The case dates back to March 2015, when Farías, then 17, left his mother’s house in northwest Houston to walk two dogs, who later returned home alone..

The man disappeared on March 6, 2015.

However, the Police said this Thursday that the young man returned the day after his alleged disappearance and that his mother deceived the authorities, stating that he was still missing.

Both the mother and son met with police on Wednesday, but according to authorities “there were no reports of sexual abuse” during the interviews.

Investigators followed up on many leads, collecting evidence that proves Rudy hadn't been missing for eight years.

The activist Quanell X had denounced on Wednesday before the media that Farías told him that his mother drugged and sexually abused him for years.

“Investigators followed up on many leads, collected evidence that Rudy was not missing for eight years,” Lt. Christopher Zamora said Thursday. “Many of these events included contacts and statements with family, friends, neighbors, and medical professionals.”

The Police versions coincide with complaints from residents in recent days, who told the media that Farías was not missing. In 2015, authorities reported that Farias had been diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety.

EFE