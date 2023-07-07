Friday, July 7, 2023
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated in their Wimbledon debut

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated in their Wimbledon debut

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah went to the final of the great British tournament, Wimbledon, for the first time.

The Colombian doubles players fell against Zeballos and Granollers.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost in their Wimbledon debut 6-7(6), 7-6(2), 7-6(11-9) against the duo made up of the Argentine Horacio Zeballos and the Spanish Marcel Granollers.

Cabal and Farah, eliminated in Wimbledon

The doubles players from Cali stood up against one of the pairs seeded in the Wimbledon main draw.

Cabal and Farah showed a better level than in recent tournaments and won the first set. Then, in the second, they couldn’t be effective in the ‘tie-break’.

And in the end, after a good push, they almost managed to win the tiebreaker of the third set. However, they stayed ‘ad portas’ of the triumph.

(Daniel Galán defeats the German Oscar Otte and advances to the third round of Wimbledon).

