Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated in their Wimbledon debut

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah went to the final of the great British tournament, Wimbledon, for the first time.
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah went to the final of the great British tournament, Wimbledon, for the first time.
The Colombian doubles players fell against Zeballos and Granollers.
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost in their Wimbledon debut 6-7(6), 7-6(2), 7-6(11-9) against the duo made up of the Argentine Horacio Zeballos and the Spanish Marcel Granollers.
Cabal and Farah, eliminated in Wimbledon
The doubles players from Cali stood up against one of the pairs seeded in the Wimbledon main draw.
Cabal and Farah showed a better level than in recent tournaments and won the first set. Then, in the second, they couldn’t be effective in the ‘tie-break’.
And in the end, after a good push, they almost managed to win the tiebreaker of the third set. However, they stayed ‘ad portas’ of the triumph.
(Daniel Galán defeats the German Oscar Otte and advances to the third round of Wimbledon).
The battle of the tiebreaks went to 🇪🇸🇦🇷 Granollers/Zeballos.
The duo made up of the Spanish and the Argentine defeated 🇨🇴🇨🇴 Cabal/Farah 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2) and 7-6 (11-9) in R1 of #wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/LG96UfGUQo
— ESPN Tennis (@ESPNtenis) July 6, 2023
