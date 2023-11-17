Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:26



| Updated 2:27 p.m.

The female lynx ‘Turma’ was run over and killed this Friday morning on the Andalusian highway as it passed through the Almeria municipality of Vélez Rubio. This is the fourth specimen, among eight reintroduced this year in the Highlands of Lorca, that loses its life due to unnatural causes, after indigestion due to plastics of ‘Tiko’, death in a fight within the acclimatization enclosure of ‘ Tova’ and the point-blank shot of a hunter that struck down ‘Tejo’. A fifth specimen, ‘Torrealvilla’, has been untraceable since it lost its GPS collar, leaving only three felines left in the wild: ‘Tinajero’, ‘Tilo’ and ‘Tahúlla’.

The body of ‘Turma’ was found this morning under the highway, near the Fuente Grande exit, although everything indicates that the animal was run over on the road and later taken to the place where it was found, sources from LA VERDAD tell LA VERDAD. the Ministry of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor.

The technicians of the monitoring operation had already detected in recent days that ‘Turma’ was moving from the upper districts of Lorca to the north of Almería, and this morning they verified that it had crossed the highway.

The body of the lynx run over on the asphalt is currently at the Almería Wildlife Recovery Center, pending its transfer to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center, in Murcia, where the necropsy will be performed.

The reintroduction strategy of the lynx in the Region of Murcia is greatly affected after the loss of a fifth specimen since the first shipment arrived in March. The regional government, however, remains firm in its desire to resettle the feline in its former territories of the Autonomous Community and aspires to bring new specimens soon to continue with the Lynxconnect project.