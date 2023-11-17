The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi, stated this Thursday (16) that his troops are “very close to destroying the Hamas military system in the north of the Gaza Strip”.

The statement was made days after the Army took control of government headquarters and military strongholds in the northern region, including training centers, a command room and a complex used for detention and interrogation.

Earlier this week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the terrorist group, which has administered the Gaza Strip since 2007, had “lost complete control” of the enclave.

“There is no Hamas force capable of stopping the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel]. The IDF is advancing everywhere. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza. The terrorists are fleeing south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government,” said Gallant, in statements published by the newspaper Times of Israel.

Since entering the field, the Israeli military has already destroyed several strategic militia points, which functioned as hiding places for weapons and planning new terrorist actions. This Thursday (16), the Israeli Army attacked the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, political head of the terrorist group Hamas.

According to a military spokesman, the house “was used as a terrorist infrastructure and often served as a meeting point for Hamas leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.”

Israeli troops also identified and isolated a bunker where the “number 2” of Hamas, which leads actions in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was located. “Yahia Sinwar is now hiding in a bunker. He is isolated from his surroundings,” Gallant said at the time.

Israel is now preparing for a mission in the south of the region. On Wednesday (15), the Army ordered the evacuation of several cities in the province of Khan Younis.

At the time, Gallant stated that ground operations “should last many months”, until the total elimination of Hamas.