Ankara (agencies)

Yesterday, the Turkish authorities in the capital, Ankara, arrested 20 people suspected of having links to the terrorist organization ISIS. A statement issued by the Public Prosecution in Ankara stated that the arrest of these suspects came within the framework of an investigation launched by its Terrorism Crimes Office against a group suspected of having ties to ISIS. Investigations with the suspects are currently continuing at the Anti-Terrorism Division in Ankara.

The Turkish security services are currently intensifying their efforts to dismantle ISIS cells, after it resumed its terrorist activity with the attack on the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul, early this February.

As part of the investigations, 17 terrorists were arrested after their identities were identified by Turkish intelligence and the Anti-Terrorism Division in the Istanbul Security Directorate. Their connection to the armed attack on the Santa Maria Church was confirmed, and plans were made to establish an entity to train and deploy ISIS militants in Middle Eastern countries. .

Turkish counter-terrorism forces arrested 147 suspects of belonging to the ISIS terrorist organization, in simultaneous raids, in connection with the attack on the Santa Maria Church.