Sao Paulo (agencies)

Yesterday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that Israel had agreed to resume transferring tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority to finance basic services and support the West Bank economy, adding that funds had begun to flow. Yellen revealed this shift in a press conference in Brazil, and said that the transfer of revenues “must continue,” but she warned that Israeli restrictions on the movement of Palestinian workers hinder trade in both the West Bank and Israel.

She stated before the G20 finance ministers’ meeting that she had raised this issue in a letter she sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the past two days. She added: “Preventing West Bank residents from working in Israel has a very significant negative impact on income in the West Bank. Israel also depends on this workforce,” she explained, explaining that the labor shortage is also harming the Israeli economy. Palestinian Authority officials say their ability to govern has been undermined by Israeli restrictions, including withholding tax revenues due under the Oslo Accords signed 30 years ago. For months, the Authority remained unable to pay the full salaries of public sector employees, due to a dispute over the Israeli Ministry of Finance’s refusal to release part of the funds.

Yellen said she “wanted to express her opinion” on Israeli revenue and labor restrictions because the Treasury Department is involved in these issues. American officials expressed grave concerns that the conflict in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and beyond.

Yellen said that Washington had not detected a major impact of the conflict on the global economy, but that it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

She added: “We are working hard to ensure that the conflict does not expand into a regional one, but if that happens, there could be a significant economic impact. Fortunately, we have not seen anything like this.”

The Minister stated that the United States is also working on the humanitarian level to help innocent Palestinians and deliver legitimate aid to where it is most needed.

“We continue to explore options to boost the West Bank’s economy,” she added, in prepared remarks, following an executive order issued by Biden earlier this month.

Yellen also indicated that Washington supports the World Bank's pledges to provide emergency food security assistance in Gaza and economic support to the West Bank.