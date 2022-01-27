The National Security Council (NSC) of Turkey, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday, January 27, reviewed the situation around Ukraine. It is reported by the Turkish TV channel NTV.

“Attention was drawn to the fact that the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine will not benefit anyone. We call on the parties to reduce tension, guided by common sense, ”the channel quotes the words from the statement adopted at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council.

In addition, the Security Council stressed the importance of improving the established mechanisms and efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus, with the constructive and sincere efforts of the parties, especially Turkey and Armenia.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish leader’s office confirmed Erdogan’s visit to Ukraine on February 3. The trip is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ankara and Kiev.

On January 19, it was reported that the presidents of Russia and Ukraine were invited to Turkey to discuss and resolve differences.

The next day, Erdogan confirmed Ankara’s desire to host a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on its territory. The Turkish leader noted that he was upset by the formed “atmosphere of war” between Moscow and Kiev. He added that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could be arranged “eye to eye, face to face.” At the same time, the Turkish leader did not specify when the visit of the Russian leader to the republic could take place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would only welcome if Turkish partners could push Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements.

The Russian side has repeatedly refuted groundless speculation about an allegedly possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.