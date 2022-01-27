UFLfor lovers of football titles, it is certainly one of the most curious titles of the year, and finally we have arrived at the moment of the first official gameplay.

UFL is a title that fascinates in some ways, given that the thud of eFootball left the road cleared to FIFA 22 (we talk about it better in our dedicated review), this new game developed by Strikerz Inc. tries to be a more than valid alternative.

After announcing the attacker Romero Lukakuwell-known number 9 of Chelsea, as ambassador, today we finally got to take a look at the first official gameplay, which helps to make an initial idea on what basis the production will rest. Many fans were waiting for this momentmore precisely since when UFL was first shown at Gamescom 2021.

We know how many players are tired of running FIFA 22 on the part of EA, it has been asking for a real revolution in the game for years but, as usual, the flaws remain evident year after year. For some this modus operandi it is also caused by the lack of a real competitor in the marketsomeone who has the skills, means and interests in facing EA when it comes to football.

For this UFL it has aroused particular interest, because in some ways it is David who is fighting against Goliath and, while waiting to be able to get our hands on it, we can only hope that the production proves to be up to par.

We also remind you that this football-themed sports title is made with the Unreal Engine, very versatile graphics engine that always gives a great glance to many games. The video game is expected to be published on “all major consoles”, with its debut therefore expected on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.

The news on the story ends here for today, if you do not want to miss any news on UFL we refer you to its dedicated sheet.