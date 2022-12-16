Bayraktar Akinci UAV launches first national supersonic missile in Turkey

The head of Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar, said on his page in Twitterthat Turkey’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) successfully launched the country’s first supersonic air-to-ground missile.

“The first Turkish supersonic missile TRG-230-IHA, manufactured by Roketsan, successfully hit the target from a distance of 100 kilometers,” he said.

Earlier it became known that in the Czech Republic they plan to establish the production of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky said that, given the energy problems in Ukraine, it is not possible to deploy any weapons production there.